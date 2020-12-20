Pick up a last minute gift from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mike Olson, the assistant store manager at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend Sunday morning to talk about some last minute gift ideas for the history buff or veteran in your life.

Olson says interest in educational gifts has increased given the rise in at-home learning during the pandemic. Many of the items are unique to Wisconsin.

They have wearable gifts, like an authentic WWII bomber jacket. There's also a wide variety of toys and STEM items available for children.

Finally, there's a wide variety of veterans items for sale as well.

All of these items are available beyond the holiday season.

For more information you can visit the link here.