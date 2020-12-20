The Badgers are going bowling in Charlotte in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Even with a 3-3 record, the Wisconsin football team will play in a bowl game for the 19th consecutive season the team announced on Sunday.

The Badgers will play Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC on December 30. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN.

WE ARE BOWL BOUND#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/cAEG2vFdiG — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 20, 2020

“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”

With their soon to be 19th consecutive bowl game appearance, Wisconsin has the longest active streak in the Big Ten and is is now tied with Boise State for the third-longest active streak in the country, trailing only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22). It’s the second-longest bowl streak in Big Ten history, trailing only Michigan’s 33 consecutive seasons (1975-2007).

Wisconsin and Wake Forest have never met in football. The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time against teams currently in the ACC, including 4-1 in bowl games. Their last meeting with an ACC team was a 35-3 win over Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.