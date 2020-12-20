Wisconsin’s first woman chief justice, Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson has passed away at the age of 87.

Abrahamson was a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 1976 through 2019. She also served as chief justice from 1996 to 2015.

In serving over 40 years on the court Abrahamson wrote more than 1,300 opinion.

Abrahamson was both the first woman to serve on the court and the first woman chief justice.

In 2018, it was announced Abrahamson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

When Gov. Tony Evers learned of her passing Sunday morning, he commented, "Her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her."