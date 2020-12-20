Women’s basketball: Badgers beat Valparaiso in OT

It took overtime, but the Wisconsin women's basketball team outwitted Valparaiso in a Sunday afternoon overtime thriller at the Kohl Center. The Badgers wrapped up their non-conference season by claiming an 89-82 victory.



Sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova stunned the Crusaders (4-3) out of the gate, scoring a career-high 23 points, including 11 in the first quarter alone. Pospisilova was 5-7 from 3-point range and also played spoiler to four Valparaiso shots with a career-high four blocks on the afternoon.



The Badgers (3-2) had three players score in double figures, all hitting above or near the 20-point range. Sophomore Sydney Hilliard scored a team-high 25 points, her fourth game this season with 20-plus points, while Imani Lewis added a season-high 19 points. Lewis recorded her third double-double of the season, adding a game-high 11 rebounds.



Wisconsin got off to an early lead, using a 10-2 run over less than three minutes in the middle of the first quarter to lead 20-11 with 2:13 to play in the period. UW upped its lead to 14 (28-14) early in the second period as Estella Moschkau hit a 3-pointer with 9:08 on the clock. The Badgers led 42-35 at the half but the Crusaders started a comeback cutting Wisconsin's lead to 61-57 after three quarters. A 12-2 run by Valparaiso over the last two minutes of the period closed the gap.



The Crusaders knotted the score for the first time at 61 with 8:54 remaining but Wisconsin regained a seven-point lead (68-61) with 6:22 on the clock. Valpo ralled to tie the score at 68 with 5:16 to play and took its first lead at 71-70 with 4:05 to go. The Crusaders took a three-point lead (73-70) with 2:33 left but a triple from Tara Stauffacher knotted the score for the third time. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Pospisilova gave Wisconsin a 79-76 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation. Hilliard connected on one-of-two free throws to put UW up 80-78 but Shay Fredrick, who scored a game-high 27 points for the Crusaders, hit a jumper with one seconds to play, sending the game into overtime.



In OT it was all Badgers as Lewis used her experience to lead the way. The forward scored five of the Badgers' nine points and pulled down four rebounds with sophomore Hilliard scoring the other four points as Wisconsin outscored Valparaiso 9-2 in overtime. UW shot 4-8 from the field during the extra period while holding the Crusaders to 1-10.

Wisconsin shot a season-high 53.1% (34-64) from the field, including 52.6% (10-19) from 3-point range, while the Crusaders shot 40.6% (28-69), tying a Kohl Center opponent record by hitting 14 3-pointers. Greenville, Wisconsin native Shay Frederick scored a career-high 27 points as the Badgers shut down Valparaiso's leading scorer, Carie Weinman, holding her to just three points all game, well below her season after of 16 points per game.



UW outrebounded its fifth-straight opponent of the season, pulling down 39 boards compared to 31 for the Crusaders. The Badgers also dished off 19 assists, behind a career-high ninn from Hilliard, while tallying 16 turnovers.



Other top performers for Wisconsin were junior Alex Luehring, who totaled nine points on the day, completing a four-point-play off a made 3-pointer in the third quarter, and Tara Stauffacher, who continued her shooting run with two 3-pointers en route to scoring eight points.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)