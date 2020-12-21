4 dead, 3 missing after river surge hits Mexico canyon group

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have been found dead and three others are missing after a sudden burst of water due to rain swept away most of a 21-member group on a canyoning expedition in southern Mexico. The civil defense office of Veracruz state said Monday that five more people were injured in the Rio Oro canyon, near the Gulf of Mexico. The accident occurred Sunday, and the office said searches continued Monday with police, volunteer rescue groups and firefighters participating. Canyoning involves hiking, climbing, rappelling and swimming through river canyons. The Rio Oro canyon includes waterfalls and relatively narrow rock passages.