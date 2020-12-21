Afghan officials: Local journalist killed in Ghazni province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a prominent local journalist has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province. Rahmatullah Nekzad was head of the Ghazni Journalists’ Union and had contributed to The Associated Press since 2007. A spokesman for the provincial police chief says Nekzad was gunned down near his house in Ghazni City on Monday as he walked to a nearby mosque. Large swaths of Ghazni province are under Taliban control. No one has yet claimed the attack. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for a high-profile attack on an Afghan journalist earlier this month.