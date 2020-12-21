African Union says Ethiopia acted legitimately in Tigray

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The chairman of the African Union Commission said that Ethiopia took “legitimate” military action in its Tigray province to preserve the country’s unity and stability. Moussa Faki Mahamat, speaking after the conclusion of a regional leaders meeting on Sunday evening, said Ethiopia’s military campaign in its Tigray province was “legitimate for all states.” However, he said the humanitarian suffering of the conflict is cause for concern. In early November, Ethiopia’s federal government launched a military attack on Tigray’s provincial leaders saying they had provoked the federal forces. The Tigray leaders remained defiant and are still at large. The Ethiopian government is offering a reward for information leading to their capture.