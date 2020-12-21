Air Force: Blacks are more likely investigated, disciplined

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report on racial disparities in the Air Force concludes that Black service members in the service are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions, and be discharged for misconduct. The report by the Air Force inspector general was released Monday. It says Black members of the Air Force and Space Force are less likely to be promoted to higher enlisted and officer ranks, and one-third of them believe they don’t get the same opportunities as their white peers. It concludes that “racial disparity exists” for Black service members, but that the data doesn’t explain why it happens.