Anonymous donor offers to match Red Kettle donations to close fundraising gap

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is about $300,000 short of its fundraising goal with only 4 days left to ring.

Concerned about the campaign falling short of its $550,000 goal, an anonymous donor has reached out to The Salvation Army of Dane County in hopes of closing the gap. The donor is offering to finance a final Match Day up to $15,000 on Tuesday, December 22.

The red kettles are The Salvation Army's largest annual fundraiser and COVID-19 has made it difficult not only to raise funds, but to meet the rising need. Some locations decided against in-store kettle stands and fewer people are going out, ultimately resulting in thousands of lost volunteer shifts and potential donations.

The donor hopes this will encourage others to donate to ensure The Salvation Army has the funds required to continue to help the community.

There are several ways you can help: