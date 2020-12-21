AP-NORC poll: Americans feel less festive this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans say they are feeling festive this holiday season as a year marred by a national health crisis and teetering economy comes to an end.

Just 22 percent of Americans say they feel very or extremely festive this year, down from 49 percent one year ago. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey also finds that some Americans are feeling a bit sadder, lonelier and less grateful than last year. About 4 in 10 Americans are still intensely worried about the novel coronavirus, and roughly three-quarters are at least somewhat concerned that they or a relative will be infected.