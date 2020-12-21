Assisted living centers prepare for on-site vaccinations

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- CVS Health announced Monday it began the process of administering on-site vaccinations this week at long-term care facilities in 12 states. Wisconsin is not one of them and is slated to have its vaccinations begin at more than 1,800 facilities across the state starting next week.

Lisa McGlynn, the Director of Nursing Services at Attic Angel in Middleton, said her facility was working with Walgreens, which also had an agreement with the federal government to inoculate residents and staff at assisted living centers.

"I have had both staff and residents tell me that when they heard the news, that the vaccines have been approved and there's a plan for distribution, they cried," McGlynn said.

Ashlee Slocum, a CVS Health District Leader, said Monday the pharmacy had been discussing for months the logistics of conducting vaccination events at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the U.S.

"We're leaning on a lot of the experiences and expertise we've had in doing our flu shot on-site clinics that we do historically," Slocum said.

The COVID-19 vaccinations will certainly have their differences from the flu shot: pharmacies need to keep track of consent forms, plan multiple stops so residents and staff can get the two necessary doses of the vaccine, and ensure there is enough personal protective equipment to outfit everyone staffing the clinics.

"We've been preparing for that for a couple of months here already, which has been good, because it put us in a position that, at this point, we're finalizing details to have us ready to rock and roll come Monday," Slocum said.

McGlynn said Attic Angel had not yet gotten a date from Walgreens on when its vaccinations will happen. She said the pharmacy has told them everyone's first round should happen on the same day -- about 200 residents and about 280 staff.

Representatives for Walgreens did not respond to a request for an interview over the weekend or on Monday.

Slocum said CVS was scheduling three on-site vaccine administration dates with its nursing homes: the first dose, the second dose, and a third date to ensure anyone who still needed their second dose got it.

McGlynn said some staff had expressed reservations about the COVID-19 vaccines and the facility was working to assure them it would be safe with both the Pfizer and Moderna versions receiving emergency use approval from the FDA.

Beyond that, McGlynn said residents and most staff were simply relieved it was now just a matter of a few days until they received the vaccine.

"Our residents who live here have been through an enormous amount of emotional turbulence through this, not being able to see their families, having to reduce their socialization," McGlynn said. "And our staff have been affected in the same way. We're ready for some relief, for sure"