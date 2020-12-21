At least 1 person killed when plane crashes along Texas road

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say at least one person was killed when a small plane crashed along a highway service road in North Texas shortly after taking off Monday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Wheeler Express CT crashed about a mile west of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, located in the city just west of Dallas. Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite said the plane hit a pickup truck traveling on the service road, but that person was only slightly injured. Fite said they’re trying to determine how many people were aboard the plane. The FAA said preliminary reports indicate two people were aboard.