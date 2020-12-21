Badgers basketball climbs back into Top Ten
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team is back in the Top Ten of the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin jumped up three spots this week to No. 9.
Associated Press NCAA Men's Basketball Poll
Record Pts Pvs
- Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1,597 1
- Baylor (3) 5-0 1,538 2
- Kansas 7-1 1,426 5
- Iowa 6-1 1,365 3
- Villanova 7-1 1,304 7
- Houston 5-0 1,272 6
- West Virginia 7-1 1,225 8
- Tennessee 4-0 1,109 10
- Wisconsin 6-1 1,051 12
- Texas 7-1 1,035 11
- Rutgers 6-0 878 19
- Michigan St. 6-1 839 4
- Creighton 6-2 773 9
- Missouri 5-0 768 16
- Texas Tech 6-2 661 14
- Virginia 3-1 510 17
- North Carolina 5-2 492 22
- Illinois 5-3 468 13
- Michigan 6-0 367 25
- Duke 3-2 352 21
- Florida St. 4-1 335 15
- Xavier 8-0 249 -
- Ohio St. 6-1 245 20
- Virginia Tech 6-1 181 -
- Oregon 6-1 167 -
Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.