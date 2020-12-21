Skip to Content

Badgers basketball climbs back into Top Ten

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team is back in the Top Ten of the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin jumped up three spots this week to No. 9.

Associated Press NCAA Men's Basketball Poll

Record        Pts    Pvs
  1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1,597 1
  2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1,538 2
  3. Kansas 7-1 1,426 5
  4. Iowa 6-1 1,365 3
  5. Villanova 7-1 1,304 7
  6. Houston 5-0 1,272 6
  7. West Virginia 7-1 1,225 8
  8. Tennessee 4-0 1,109 10
  9. Wisconsin 6-1 1,051 12
  10. Texas 7-1 1,035 11
  11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19
  12. Michigan St. 6-1 839 4
  13. Creighton 6-2 773 9
  14. Missouri 5-0 768 16
  15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14
  16. Virginia 3-1 510 17
  17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22
  18. Illinois 5-3 468 13
  19. Michigan 6-0 367 25
  20. Duke 3-2 352 21
  21. Florida St. 4-1 335 15
  22. Xavier 8-0 249 -
  23. Ohio St. 6-1 245 20
  24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181 -
  25. Oregon 6-1 167 -
    Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

