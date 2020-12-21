Bidens to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

(WKOW/CNN) -- President-Elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden will receive the dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Delaware.

A spokesperson for Biden's transition team says Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive the vaccine next week.

Last Friday, Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Kare, and the Surgeon General all received the COVID-19 vaccine on live television.

President Donald Trump has not received the vaccine yet and won't do so until it is recommended by the White House Medical Team, according to a White House official.

Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses administered several weeks apart to reach 95-percent efficacy.