‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ to support Special Olympics Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2021 Polar Plunge will be different because of the pandemic, but organizers are offering another kind of winter fun.

Instead of an annual event where people jump into icy water to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin, this year's version will be a "Choose Your Own Adventure" theme.

For example, you can pick a Great Outdoors activity where instead of plunging into the water you can plunge down a sledding hill.

There are options to participate that way throughout the month of February all across the state, including Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb.

You can even get in on the fun by Chillin' at Home. There are just a few simple rules; stay home, get cold, be safe and don’t forget to snap a selfie or record a video.

To participate in either of the challenges you must register ahead of time and raise $75 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Registration is open now at www.polarplungewi.org