Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

National news from the Associated Press
Relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new COVID-19 relief bill shaping up in Congress includes individual payments reaching $600 for most Americans and an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits. Votes on the bill in the House and Senate are expected Monday. The COVID bill would pump $900 billion into relief efforts. Among those getting help are hard-hit businesses, schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction. Another part of the massive combo measure is a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan that would keep the government open through next September. President-elect Joe Biden praised the bipartisan spirit behind the legislation.

Associated Press

