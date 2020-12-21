Cottage Grove family continues matriarch’s holiday food drive tradition

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove woman is celebrating her mother's life by continuing her tradition of giving back.

For years, Janet Martino held a food drive at the holidays. She asked family and friends to bring a non-perishable item for her local food pantry as a "ticket" to enter for Thanksgiving.

In August of this year, Janet passed away unexpectedly. At 83, her family said she was full of energy and good humor, and her death came as a shock.

Janet was very close with her daughter, Jill Bertera. To celebrate Janet's life, she decided to continue the food drive tradition in Janet's memory. She posted on Facebook and asked friends and family to consider contributing in Janet's memory. The response was overwhelming.

"We're still kind of grieving, it just happened in August and it was sudden," Jill said. "But the kids keep saying to us that grandma would be so proud to see the turnout we had and the response that we had to her food drive."

On Wednesday, the family brought the non-perishable donations to the Cottage Grove Food Bank, along with an additional $275 in monetary donations.

The family hopes that as the winter holidays approach, Janet's sprit will inspire others to donate to a local food bank as well.