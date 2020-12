STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A crash has closed U.S, Highway 51 in both directions in Stoughton.

The crash has closed the highway between Rutland Dunn Townline Road and Brooklyn Drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a notification of the crash and closure.

The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m.

DOT estimated that the lanes would remain closed for the next two hours.