CVS Health to begin administering coronavirus vaccines in some Wisconsin long-term care facilities

(WKOW)-- CVS Health will soon start distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1,000 nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities with the program. The company will have the ability to give out 20 to 25 million doses a month.

According to a press release, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont will all begin vaccinations this week. Starting the week of December 28, vaccinations will begin in 36 more states including Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia. Puerto Rico will get vaccinations on January 4.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges.” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health in a press release.

Teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.

The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.