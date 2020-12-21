Demonstrators urge schools in Dane County communities to return to classroom instruction

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Demonstrating parents and students in two Dane County communities urged school leaders Monday to return all children to classroom instruction when the school term resumes in January.



Fifty people marched to the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District administration building, carrying signs supporting in-person learning.

One of those marching, Aimee Passini has four children in the district's schools. Passini says the challenges with virtual learning her seventh grade son is facing would be addressed with a return to the classroom.

"Having a teacher to hold him accountable; to help him along when he was struggling, needing some extra attention," Passini says of the benefits her son would reap.



March organizer and school parent Joel Moyer joined with others in criticizing any phase-in plan that would have high school students returning to a school building weeks after other students.



"We don't believe there's a need to stagger and wait," Moyer says.



"Everyone understands that students learn best in the classroom, and we all want Middleton schools to return to normal," Middleton Education Association President and Early Childhood Special Education Teacher JoEllen Pauls says. "But the problem is we're in a global pandemic and as fervently as we want to go back, we should only do so when it is safe for everyone to do so," Pauls says.



Public Health Madison and Dane County recently revised guidance from urging no in-person instruction at schools to recommending school district leaders decide on whether to have students return to the classroom. Officials cited decreasing risk of school children spreading the coronavirus.



"The County has changed their recommendation based on the success of other school districts being able to open and successfully not be super spreading situations," Moyer says.



"There has been and will be significant apprehension to any decision that may put people at greater risk of exposure to a disease that may cause great harm, or, in some cases loss of life," Pauls says.



About 30 people rallied in from the Verona Area School District offices Monday, echoing the call for a return to classroom instruction for all students without a phase-in. School parent and nurse Shawna Anderson says she feels a student return would be safe.

School Board members in both Verona and Middleton-Cross Plains considered plans to return younger children to school buildings first, with high school students returning as late as March. Plans would also allow for continued, virtual instruction for some students.



Passini says her high school daughter's challenge with losing the traditional, school environment makes the case time is of the essence.



"We were in the E.R. last week with mental health issues that she had never, ever experienced before," Passini says. "It's obviously weighing on these kids."