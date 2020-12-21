DHS officials give update on COVID vaccine rollout

MADISON (WKOW) -- Vaccination sites are administering the vaccines as quickly as safely possible

The most recent data shows nearly 85,000 Pfizer vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin.

More than 10,000 of those have been given out.

As for the newly-approved Moderna vaccine, Wisconsin will be getting 100,000 doses this week, some possibly as early as Monday.

16,000 of those will be in the first shipment.

While Wisconsin was expected to receive around 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week , DHS officials say new estimates show that it's going to be around 35,000, at least for the next few weeks.

While lower than expected, about 20 percent of the first shipment has been administered in the past week. DHS says there are roughly 425,000 healthcare workers in the state and at the current rate it would take almost a year to go through them all.

However, they expect to speed up vaccinations as healthcare systems become more accustomed to the process.

"The intent was never 49,000 doses in the first week," Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary, said."It was we would have those doses available so that people know, they can plan to give them in the subsequent days."

The Moderna vaccine will be helping that process along with DHS able to send that to specific healthcare facilities, without having to rely on hubs.

While they're expecting 100,000 Moderna vaccine doses this week, they did not say how many more will come in the coming weeks.