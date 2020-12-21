Driver who crashed in Verona has died, police confirm

VERONA (WKOW) -- The driver involved in a Dec. 15 one-car crash along U.S. Highway 18 and County Highway PD last week has died, police said today.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on confirming the identity of the driver and making appropriate notifications.

The driver, from Barneveld, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and died from his injuries on Thursday, Dec. 17, according to a news release.

The SUV crashed about 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 15 on County Highway PB.

Prior to crashing, witnesses told police the SUV had been traveling west on U.S. Highway 18, crossed the median into the eastbound lanes of 18 briefly, then returned back into the median before going airborne and landing on PB.

The crash remains under investigation.

