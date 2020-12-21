EU regulator meets to discuss approval of COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency is meeting to consider approving a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer that would be the first to be authorized for use in the European Union. The closed-doors meeting comes weeks after the shot was granted permission under emergency provisions by regulators in Britain and the United States. If EMA scientists conclude that the vaccine is safe, officials at the Amsterdam-based agency are expected to give conditional approval for it to be used across the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission must still rubber-stamp the decision and the pharmaceutical companies will need to submit follow-up data on their vaccine for the next year. German officials say they expect vaccination to start Dec. 27.