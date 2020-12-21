Finneas on Bond theme song, the Grammys and the Weeknd

NEW YORK (AP) — The path to Billie Eilish and Finneas getting the “yes” to compose a song for the upcoming James Bond film was almost as thrilling and exhilarating as watching the action-packed movie on screen. It took months for the siblings to find out that their song, “No Time to Die,” would be used in the film, which will be in theaters in April 2021. The track earned Finneas and Eilish a Grammy nomination for best written song for visual media, almost a year after the duo won 11 Grammys at the 2020 show. The 2021 Grammys will air on Jan. 31.