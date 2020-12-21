Gabriel Bump named 2020 winner of the Ernest Gaines Award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chicago’s South Side comes alive through the writings of Gabriel Bump’s debut novel, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” which has earned him recognition as the 2020 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The nationally acclaimed award recognizes outstanding work from Black fiction writers and is in its 14th year. It comes with a $15,000 prize given by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Bump said many of his favorite authors, including last year’s winner Bryan Washington, have won the award. He said to be included with them is “incredible.” Bump will receive the award in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 28.