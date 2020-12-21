How to see the ‘Christmas Star’ tonight

NOTE: 27 Storm Track's Katherine Noel will go overt where the clouds will break up for the best viewing today on 27 News at 11. Tune in.

MADISON (WKOW) - What has become known as the “Christmas Star” is a vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together on the night of Dec. 21.

According to NASA, in 1610 the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei pointed his telescope to the night sky, discovering the four moons of Jupiter – Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. Galileo also discovered a strange oval surrounding Saturn, which was later determined to be its rings.

Thirteen years later, the solar system’s two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, traveled together across the sky. Jupiter caught up to and eventually passed Saturn, in an event known as a “Great Conjunction.”

The planets regularly pass each other in the solar system, with the positions aligned about once every 20 years.

What makes this year’s spectacle rare is the fact that it's been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night.

The closest alignment will appear just a tenth of a degree apart and last for a few days, according to NASA scientists.

On Monday, Dec. 21st, they will appear so close that a pinkie finger at arm’s length will easily cover both planets in the sky.

The planets will be easy to see with the naked eye by looking toward the southwest just after sunset. It's best to find a field or park for viewing.