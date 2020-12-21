Long-time WKOW photojournalist Mike Kellogg remembered

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) - The more than 30 years of exceptional work in news broadcasting -- including several, memorable international assignments -- of former WKOW photojournalist Mike Kellogg are being remembered.

Kellogg died Friday at age 65 with his wife Mary by his side after a prolonged illness.

Mike Kellogg, with his WKOW news camera

Kellogg began work with WKOW in the early 1980s after a stint with WXOW in La Crosse. It did not take long for Kellogg to distinguish himself with outstanding videography and contributions to many poignant news stories.

In addition to covering news in Madison and across the state, Mike Kellogg's assignments soon included following Wisconsinites to points across the globe to highlight their contributions to the military, medical science and other fields.

Kellogg went to Somalia in 1985 with reporter Patty Nystuen as a Wisconsin group provided relief supplies to that war-torn, African nation.

In the spring of 1999, Kellogg joined with anchor Jeff Gillan in England and captured unforgettable, mid-air images from a Wisconsin Air National Guard refueling aircraft as it supported the United States' effort to protect the besieged Kosovo region.

In February 2000, Mike joined reporter Monique Ming Laven in Rivas, Nicaragua, following Wisconsin doctors and documenting their life-changing treatments for children with club feet and other disabilities.

And just over a decade later, Kellogg and his camera returned to Central America with anchor Diana Henry, showing members of a Verona-based organization address malnutrition among the country's children with education and resources to improve farming practices.

Former WKOW Photojournalist Mike Kellogg, 2018

Closer to home, Mike Kellogg's distinguished work was on display in countless news broadcasts, from major events at the state Capitol and the University of Wisconsin, to the monuments of Washington, D.C. as he and reporter Greg Neumann accompanied World War II veterans on a Badger Honor Flight.

Kellog was a proud graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from WKOW-TV in 2014, respected by his colleagues for his professionalism and dedication to his craft, beloved for being a good guy with a sense of fun in a serious business.