Madison, Tomah VA hospitals to begin vaccinations this week

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week at 128 additional sites using the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

In Wisconsin, that includes the VA hospital in Madison and the Tomah VA Medical Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, VA will begin by vaccinating health care personnel, as well as community living center and spinal cord unit residents.

“Having a second COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to reach more facilities and vaccinate more health care personnel and Veterans in additional parts of the country,” said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie in a news release. “We continue to implement our COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan and are grateful to be one step closer to seeing the end of this pandemic.”

As vaccine supplies increase, VA’s ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.