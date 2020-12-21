Middleton-Cross Plains Area School district to move forward with plan to reopen school for second half of academic year

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District board voted on Monday evening on a plan to move forward with a phased 2-1-2 reopening plan for in-person instruction.

The board voted to begin the reopening plan with the elementary grades. That includes 4K-4th grade. Students in those grades, except for 4K will be split into two groups. Group 1 will have in-person instruction on Monday, Tuesday, with virtual instruction for the remainder of the week. Group 2 will have in-person instruction on Thursday, Friday, with virtual instruction for the remaining three days of the school week. Under the plan, 4K will work under a half day model, split into A.M. and P.M. groups.

For elementary schools, on in-person instruction days, students will focus on literacy, numeracy, social and emotional learning and supports.

The board voted to move forward with the elementary start date of Feb. 1 but voted to give final approval for the proposed dates to implement in-person instruction for the remaining grades once they get a closer look at what the mitigation efforts will look like. District administrators vowed that the board would be invited for a tour of school buildings in mid-January. Once they see what that looks like, they'll give final approval on the school board meeting on February 8. However, to give the district a timeline to work under, they decided to move forward with proposed implementation for the remaining grades pending final approval.

Once the higher grade levels resume in-person instruction, they would work under the same universal 2-1-2 blended instruction model. However, those students would follow their normal daily class schedules. All students will report to their homeroom or first hour classroom. Students will eat lunch in classrooms or designated areas.

Here is the timeline for each of the grade levels.

Elementary: Grades K4-4 -- Feb. 1, 2021

Middle School Grades 5-8 -- February 22, 2021 (pending final board approval)

High School: Grades 9 - 12 -- March 11, 2021 (pending final board approval)

Families in the district will get an opportunity to get any questions they have answered at a later date. Communication about the plan will be communicated to families on Tuesday.

Families will still have the opportunity to enroll their students in an all-virtual instruction model.