Mild temps until an arctic blast cools the region down
MADISON (WKOW) - Some started today, the first official day of the winter season, with a very light snow, mix.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the day, with breezy conditions.
The morning started a bit chilly, with temps in the low 30s, but values will rise throughout the day and highs will likely reach the mid-to-upper 30s.
Highs remain mild through mid-week, with values ranging from the mid-to-upper 30s to possibly the low 40s.
An arctic blast then arrives, dropping highs and lows quite a bit.
Lows in the single digits are possible, along with highs in the 20s. The cold arrives just in time for the holidays.
Monday (winter begins): Slight chance of rain/snow/mix likely starting early morning, becoming mostly cloudy & breezy. Accumulations less than 1 inch. High 37. Wind: S 10-15, G 30.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 23. Wind: NW 10-15, G 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 35. Wind: W 5-10.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a light rain/mix possible PM. Low 29. High 42. Light snow possible at night.
Thursday: Partly sunny and much colder. Low 12. High 17.
Friday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny and cold. Low 5. High 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 12. High 27.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Low 15. High 29.