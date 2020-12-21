Mild temps until an arctic blast cools the region down

MADISON (WKOW) - Some started today, the first official day of the winter season, with a very light snow, mix.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the day, with breezy conditions.

The morning started a bit chilly, with temps in the low 30s, but values will rise throughout the day and highs will likely reach the mid-to-upper 30s.

Highs remain mild through mid-week, with values ranging from the mid-to-upper 30s to possibly the low 40s.

An arctic blast then arrives, dropping highs and lows quite a bit.

Lows in the single digits are possible, along with highs in the 20s. The cold arrives just in time for the holidays.

Monday (winter begins): Slight chance of rain/snow/mix likely starting early morning, becoming mostly cloudy & breezy. Accumulations less than 1 inch. High 37. Wind: S 10-15, G 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 23. Wind: NW 10-15, G 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 35. Wind: W 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a light rain/mix possible PM. Low 29. High 42. Light snow possible at night.

Thursday: Partly sunny and much colder. Low 12. High 17.

Friday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny and cold. Low 5. High 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 12. High 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Low 15. High 29.