Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in Wisconsin this week

MADISON (WKOW) — Shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to begin arriving at hospitals and clinics across the state this week.

According to Gov. Evers' office, the initial shipment is expected to be 16,000 doses, with state health officials planning to receive a total of 100,000 doses in the upcoming weeks.

Unlike the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in normal freezers, which allows the vaccine to be shipped directly to vaccinating entities across Wisconsin.

“Folks, this is exciting news. The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool we need to battle this pandemic,” Evers said in a news release. “While we do not have control over how much vaccine the federal government allocates to our state, I can promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure that our distribution is fair and equitable.”

In anticipation of the Moderna allocation, Evers and DHS activated the federal government's long-term care pharmacy distribution program to provide on-site vaccination for Wisconsin’s long-term care residents and staff.

A portion, 29,000 doses, of the Moderna allocation will be reserved in order to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites in this program. The program is set to begin on Dec. 28.

The COVID-19 vaccination process continues to change rapidly. DHS will continue to provide updates on vaccine information as they become available. For up-to-date information, please visit the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.