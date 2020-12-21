Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:07 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 40

Barron 57, Ladysmith 50

Brillion 54, Howards Grove 47

Burlington 67, Badger 40

Cashton 61, De Soto 38

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Colby 75, Spencer 51

Crivitz 84, Niagara 37

De Pere 70, West De Pere 68

Durand 59, Fall Creek 58

Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69

Evansville 56, Jefferson 42

Greendale 81, Brookfield Academy 67

Greenfield 76, Dominican 65

Greenwood 72, Colby 53

Janesville Parker 51, Edgewood 44

Lake Country Lutheran 66, Racine Lutheran 48

Lancaster 72, Mauston 52

Little Chute 61, Southern Door 30

Loyal 63, Gilman 21

Luck 65, Shell Lake 54

McDonell Central 51, Neillsville 50

Medford Area 69, Tomah 53

Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59

Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59

Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66

New Auburn 54, Colfax 53

Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22

Oostburg 70, Mishicot 34

Oshkosh West 69, Appleton North 63

Platteville 41, Poynette 37

Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Elkhorn Area 32

River Ridge 55, Highland 29

Saint Francis 73, Catholic Central 61

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

St. Marys Springs 62, Markesan 45

Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47

Westfield Area 69, Nekoosa 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 67, Prentice 58

Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 28

Belmont 55, Boscobel 32

Catholic Central 45, Cudahy 36

Colby 62, Granton 36

De Pere 84, New London 47

Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48

Mosinee 64, Medford Area 52

Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 12

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45

New Glarus 63, Argyle 27

New Holstein 74, Campbellsport 17

Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 27

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42

Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33

Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30

Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40

Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38

Regis 62, Thorp 31

Rhinelander 64, Antigo 31

Ripon 56, Wautoma 45

Royall 74, Ithaca 30

Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, White Lake 17

Somerset 63, New Richmond 58

Waupun 61, Winneconne 25

West Allis Central 63, Saint Francis 19

Westosha Central 59, East Troy 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

