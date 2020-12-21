New Miss RemarkAble Southern Wisconsin announced on WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Usually, Miss RemarkAble Southern Wisconsin is held in-person.

But because of the pandemic, the contest for women with disabilities was moved to a virtual format on WKOW.com, giving viewers the chance to vote for their favorite contestant.

Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the votes were tallied and the winners were announced.

Your new Miss RemarkAble Southern Wisconsin is Sierra LaBrie from Whitewater.

In her submission video, she talked about achieving goals and why participating in the pageant was important to her.

Other awards were given out too.

Amanda Heard was awarded Miss Cheerful for her bright personality and positive outlook.

Eve Terwillinger was given the Miss Kindhearted award for her willingness to help others.

The Miss RemarkAble program is put on by Aptiv. To learn more, visit www.aptiv.org