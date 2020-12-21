Parents and students from two Dane County school districts plan rallies urging in-person learning options

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- People in Middleton and Verona are expected to hold two different rallies Monday afternoon to let school officials know they want the option for in-person learning next semester.

According to a memo, Middleton Cross Plains Area School District students, parents and community members plan on meeting around 1 p.m., before a scheduled board meeting.

Organizers said they believe families should have the option to choose in-person or virtual classes. They said many students have struggled to attend virtual school and receive meals during the pandemic.

The group will start at the Middleton High School and walk to the administration building on Park Lawn Place. No gathering or speeches are scheduled. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, said an organizer.

In Verona, a Facebook event was created for the rally called "Bring kids back to school peaceful protest" at 5:45 p.m. This is also before a scheduled school board meeting.

"We thought this would have even more impact if we join together during the board meeting," said the description.

The rally will be held at the Verona School District building on North Main Street.

WKOW will follow up on this story and bring you updates Monday night on 27 News at 5 and 6.