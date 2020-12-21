PHOTOS: Two wanted in connection with Janesville armed robbery

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have released surveillance photos of two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery Saturday night where a store clerk was injured.

According to police, a man and a woman walked into the store on Jackson Street around 8:30 p.m. The man walked behind the counter and showed the clerk a handgun, then hit the clerk in the head with the gun.

The man and the woman got away with money and the clerk's cell phone. The clerk was treated at the hospital for injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.