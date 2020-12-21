Pope tells Vatican bureaucrats to stop gossipy conflicts

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Vatican bureaucrats to stop their gossipy, self-absorbed conflicts. He made the appeal during another tough-love Christmas message delivered to cardinals, bishops and priests who work at the Vatican at the end of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and a financial scandal at the Holy See. In past years, Francis has used the occasion to deliver a brutal dressing down of the clerical court that surrounds the papacy, once denouncing the “spiritual Alzheimer’s” of some Holy See clerics. This year, Francis said conflicts in the church between left and right, progressives and traditionalists, only hurt the church and distort its true nature.