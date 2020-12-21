President-elect Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has received the COVID-19 vaccine, urging Americans to take the vaccine as it becomes available to them.

Dr. Jill Biden was vaccinated earlier in the day.

Last Friday, Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen, and the surgeon general all received the COVID-19 vaccine on live television.

President Donald Trump has not received the vaccine yet and won't do so until it is recommended by the White House Medical Team, according to a White House official.

Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses administered several weeks apart to reach 95-percent efficacy.