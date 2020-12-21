Skip to Content

Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House investigative panel says Trump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government articles that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the coronavirus. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said his coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure campaign” to “bully” professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in what may have been an attempt to “cripple the nation’s coronavirus response in a misguided effort to achieve herd immunity.” Clyburn accused the administration of stonewalling his administration and issued subpoenas for reams of documents.

Associated Press

