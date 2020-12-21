Richland County to offer free COVID-19 testing

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Two Richland County organizations are partnering to offer free coronavirus testing to the community.

The Richland County Health and Human Services Department and the Richland County Emergency Management will host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Monday at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Testing will go from 9 a.m. until noon or until all the tests are given. Testing will be offered to about 120 people.

Those who want to be tested should enter the site from County Highway AA and follow the signs.

Appointments are not required but officials are requesting individuals pre-register by visiting this website: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.