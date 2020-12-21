Seven Packers named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Seven Packers players have been named to the Pro Bowl roster. It is the most original selections Green Bay has had since 2011. Six of the players have been named starters. That is the most starter selections since 1967.

Davante Adams has been selected for the fourth straight season. Adams leads the league in receptions per game and receiving yards per game.

Jaire Alexander earned his first Pro Bowl nod in his third season. He is tied for the team lead in passes defended and second in interceptions.

David Bakhtiari is a Pro Bowl selection for the third time. Fellow offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is a Pro Bowler for the first time after becoming the first Green Bay lineman to start at guard, center, and tackle in the same season since the AFL-NFL merger.

Aaron Jones earned his first Pro Bowl selection. He was the lone Packers player not named a starter. Jones ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 968 rushing yards.

Aaron Rodgers is a Pro Bowl selection for the ninth time in his career. He ties Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Packer. Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating and passing touchdowns.

Za'Darius Smith in a Pro Bowler for the second. He was an injury replacement last season. Smith has 11.5 sacks.