SSM Health receives second shipment of Pfizer vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Monday, SSM Health received a second shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The shipment comes about a week after the first shipment of vaccine. All doses will be redistributed to other health care organizations in Wisconsin.

SSM Health says it is vaccinating 500-600 employees each day. At this time, immunizations are happening at the following SSM Health locations:

St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison

St. Agnes Hospital - Fond du Lac

Waupun Memorial Hospital – Waupun

Monroe Clinic is expected to begin vaccinating it’s employees Tuesday after receiving approval from the state to become a vaccination site.

Additional SSM Health sites are expected to receive approval from the state to begin administering the vaccine soon. Frontline employees from SSM Health locations outside of Madison may travel to St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison to receive the vaccine if they want it sooner.