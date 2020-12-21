The Longest Night: Memorial service held for people who died while homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- On the longest night of the year, some people took time to think about others who have spent too many nights outside because they are homeless.

In Madison, a group walked around the Capitol Square to recognize National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

They honored 12 people who died while homeless.

Dane County and the City of Madison have been housing homeless families in hotels to keep them off the streets during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers of Monday's memorial said this made a difference.

"I think without that, the number of people we would have remembered tonight would have been significantly more," said Linda Ketcham, the executive director of JustDane. "It's still too many."

Monday's service included a horse-drawn carriage that pulled an empty coffin, which represented those who have died while homeless.

"These are people who are loved and valued," Ketcham said. "These are lives."