Verona Area School District gives overview of reopening plan during school board meeting

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area School District is rolling out its plan to resume in-person instruction. It's planning to have all students in a hybrid model with some in-person days and some virtual days.

District officials went over the plan with the district school board during a meeting Monday evening.

Students in grades K-5 would begin coming back to school on January 26. The plan would include consecutive person days on Tuesday/Wednesday (Wild group) or Thursday/Friday (cats group). The other two days would include virtual instruction for the alternating groups. There would also still be a virtual plan offered.

The district mailed out a instructional model selection for for families. About 75 percent replied they choose in-person instruction.

Under the reopening plan, in-person instruction would begin on February 9. The first two weeks of the school year would be virtual.

For grades 6-8, the play would include foud days of synchronous instruction. Two days of in-person instruction and 2 days of virtual instruction.

In the high school level, there would be 4 periods a day. Scheduled even periods would happen in quarter 3 of the school year, odd periods would be scheduled in quarter 4 of the school year. It would be concurrent instruction, meaning teachers would be meeting the needs of students in-person and learning online at the same time.

There will be no changes to Pre-K. In-person instruction will continue.

Again all-virtual options would be available for those grade levels. An instructional option form was sent to families on Monday.