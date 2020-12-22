36 hours of sub-zero wind chills by Christmas Eve
MADISON (WKOW) - Mild conditions remain through midweek before temperatures plummet heading towards the holiday.
SET UP
An area of high pressure causes above-average temperatures to stick around.
But an incoming storm system along a polar cold front will cause a big cool down late-week.
TODAY
Partly sunny and mild with a high of 37°.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy and breezy with a low of 32°.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy with a high of 44°. Temps will fall through the afternoon along the front that brings a light rain-mix.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills below zero all day long and an actual high of 13°.
CHRISTMAS
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 20° with single-digit wind chills.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with a high of 33°.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy with a high of 33°.
Light snow is possible late-day and overnight.