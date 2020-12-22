2 killed when plane crashes along Texas service road

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed along a highway service road in North Texas shortly after taking off. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Wheeler Express CT crashed Monday afternoon about a mile west of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, located in the city just west of Dallas. Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite said the plane hit a pickup truck traveling on the service road, but that person was only slightly injured. Fite said the plane caught fire after coming to rest in a grassy area near a Sonic drive-in restaurant.