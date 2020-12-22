Skip to Content

Authorities searching for Loyal woman missing since October

3:50 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

LOYAL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Clark County woman who has been missing since early October. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Tuesday that 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon, of Loyal, was last seen leaving the Unity Trailer Court in her Black 2015 Chevy Impala between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 3. Ayon was reported missing by her parents on Oct. 4. The sheriff’s office is looking for information on a red or maroon SUV seen driving or parked on one of the residential side streets near the trailer court during the time Ayon went missing.

Associated Press

