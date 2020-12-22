Authorities use drone, airboat during ice rescue on Beaver Dam Lake

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A man who fell through ice on Beaver Dam Lake early Tuesday was rescued after being spotted by sheriff's office drone.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 open line call about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and could hear someone on the line who was not communicating and then the call was disconnected.

(WATCH ON THE DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF FACEBOOK PAGE)

Dispatchers were able to plot the call to the Beaver Dam Lake about 200 yards from the shore.

Dispatchers eventually contacted the caller about 05:45, who told them that he had fallen through the ice and was able to get out of the water but was still out on the ice.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and launched a drone and was able to find the man and kept him in sight until the the Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was able to get to him.

The man was brought back to shore shortly after 6: 10 a.m. and was turned over to the Beaver Dam Fire Department Paramedics who assessed and treated the man for hypothermia.

He refused transport to the hospital and was treated and released.