Badgers men’s basketball wins Big Ten opener

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team overcame a slow start to turn it on in the second half and pull away from Nebraska 67-53 in the Big Ten opener.

Brad Davison led Wisconsin with 15 points. Aleem Ford chipped in 13. Micah Potter notched 10 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Reuvers also scored 10 points.

The No. 9 Badgers improve to 7-1 overall on the season. Nebraska falls to 4-4. Wisconsin will travel to No. 12 Michigan State on Friday at 11 a.m.