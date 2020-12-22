Business closures leave vacancies in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As last minute holiday shoppers pick up gifts in downtown Madison, the community is still feeling the strain of the pandemic.

"It's very different downtown and you can feel it," said Heather Ewing. "It's in the eyes of the business owners. People are out, but not in the same way, shape and form they would be."

Ewing is secretary of Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID). The board members have been doing what they can to help store owners through uncharted territory.

"It's just really sad when you notice someone has poured everything into it, to see that gone," she said.

BID leaders estimate 30 businesses have closed in downtown Madison during the pandemic. There are about 237 properties in the district.

Ewing, who is also a commercial real estate agent, is seeing three times as many vacancies than in a typical year, with building owners struggling.

"They're just like the tenant, just on a grander scale for the dollar amount," she said. "They have the entire property to worry about versus a particular space. So they too have been reaching out for support in different areas."

That means asking lenders to refinance or push payments farther out, while also working with renters to keep them in their shops.

"Landlords have cooperated and really worked with the tenants to try to find a win-win where everyone can stay afloat, because there's a mutual need there," she told 27 News.

Business leaders are hoping that as the federal government gives out more help for small business owners in the second round of stimulus relief, it will boost the economy. For now, the support from the community will help keep them going, too.

"Going into the new year, they're going to remember the help that they did receive and reciprocate that," Ewing said.

Business leaders recently surveyed more than 500 owners in the Madison area and found three percent of businesses have closed during the pandemic. About 30 percent were worried they might not make it another year, if their situation didn't improve.