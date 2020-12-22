CDC accepts recommendations on next vaccine phases

(WKOW) -- COVID-19 vaccinations happening now are part of phase 1A. That includes frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff members. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now accepted an advisory committee's recommendation about who should get the vaccine next.

Phase 1B will include adults 75 and older as well as frontline essential workers like first responders.

Phase 1C will prioritize adults from 65 to 75, people 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers like people in education, transportation and public safety.